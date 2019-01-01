Piatek dreams of playing alongside Ronaldo but is determined to fill Milan's No. 9 shirt

The Polish frontman has been a revelation in Serie A and is eager to prove that he can match the efforts of the very best forwards in the business

forward Krzysztof Piatek says Cristiano Ronaldo would be a dream strike partner, but he is determined to prove himself deserving of the No. 9 shirt at San Siro.

The prolific international has been a revelation since arriving in as a stunning impact in 2018-19 saw him score 19 goals in 21 appearances for , before then recording 11 in as many appearances after securing a big-money move to Milan.

His 30-goal haul is two more than five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo managed in his debut campaign at Juventus.

Piatek acknowledges he could not have wished for a better start to life in and is eager to push on further from this point.

Quizzed by Gazzetta dello Sport on who he would like to play alongside, the 24-year-old said: “Who would be my dream strike partner? Cristiano Ronaldo and Andriy Shevchenko.

“When I arrived in Italy, who would have thought that I would have scored more than CR7. But I want to improve and become top scorer. I will do everything to succeed.”

Piatek has quickly become the main man at Milan and considers the No. 9 jersey he has inherited to be a blessing, rather than a curse.

He added: “Nine is an important number for a striker, all the best have it – [Robert] Lewandowski, [Luis] Suarez, [Karim] Benzema, [Harry] Kane.

“I am happy because the club believed in my qualities, they told me that I should have the shirt, while I said that I would have fought with all my strength to get it, and I did.

“I don't believe in superstition and this curse. For me, nine is normal, everything will be fine like with 19. It's not scary to me.”

Piatek will be chasing down more goals in 2019-20 under the guidance of Marco Giampaolo.

Milan have made a change in the dugout after seeing Gennaro Gattuso walk away from a post that meant so much to him as a Rossoneri legend.

Piatek said of the managerial movement: "Giampaolo is a master of football.

“I like the 4-3-1-2 because it gives us many offensive solutions.

“In Italy I have already had four coaches, he is the fifth, but tactically he is certainly the best.

“Gattuso is a legend and also a bit crazy. He loves Milan with all his heart, he has taken on many responsibilities and came to the end tired and drained.”