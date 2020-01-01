Perak could have been won by four or five, said Durakovic

Eight-time winners Perak began their 2020 Malaysia Cup campaign in style, thumping minnows Kelantan United 4-0 in their first round match.

The Bos Gaurus had Leandro dos Santos to thank; the Brazilian midfielder's hat-trick (7', 21', 48') helping them overcome the second-tier club. Careca sealed the win with an injury time goal.

In the post-game interview with the match broadcaster, Perak boss Mehmet Durakovic told that his side need to be more clinical with their finishing.

"What we wanted to do was to pressure and pressure [United] and it paid off, so I'm very happy with the outcome of the game.

"I told my boys to take their chances; we had so many chances in the first half it could have been four or five. At the end of the day, if you don't score when playing against a good team, you'll get punished. We led 2-0 at halftime but if my team had put their chances away, it could have been four or five!" explained the Australian.

He was also full of praise for the night's hat-trick hero Leandro.

"I'm not surprised [that dos Santos would get a hat-trick]. I've known him for a long time; he plays the full 90 minutes and never ever gives up. I'm very happy for him and his family."