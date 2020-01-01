Phillip Adjah scores first career hat-trick as NEROCA defeat Punjab

The Orange Brigade secured maximum points at the expense of the Warriors with the Ghanaian youngster finding the net thrice

Phillip Adjah has recorded his first hat-trick for club and country after netting thrice in NEROCA’s 4-3 triumph over Punjab in ’s on Monday.

The visitors came into the game with the ambition of extending their unbeaten run to six games, however, they were hit for four by the hosts.

Adjah, the unfamiliar Ghanaian hero put NEROCA up with just five minutes into play. He got a delightful pass from Imran Khan before hitting his strike past goalkeeper Kiran Limbu.

More teams

’s Aser Dipanda levelled matters three minutes later before the 21-year-old gave his side a 2-1 lead after skipping past Limbu in the 37th minute.

Article continues below

Girik Khosla made it two goals for the visitors on the hour mark before Danilo Quipapa’s own goal restored the Orange Brigade’s lead in the 76th minute.

Adjah completed his treble of the day thanks to an assist from Ngangom Singh. Dipanda completed his brace from the penalty mark with three minute left to play, but that could not force the game into the Warriors’ favour.

Congratulations Phillip Adjah for today,s hero of the match and hatrick!! pic.twitter.com/MoyeTg2BoD — Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) March 10, 2020

Thanks to his heroics, the African now boasts of eight goals in eight appearances of his professional league debut. The win takes NEROCA to the ninth position with 18 points from 16 games while Punjab on 23 points are joint-second with .