'So theatrical' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson slams referee as Red Dragons pick up second red card in seven days during tense Crawley victory

Wrexham managed their fifth win in League Two as they won 1-0 against Crawley Town despite going down to 10 men as Andy Cannon was sent off.

Wrexham win 1-0

Receive second red in three games

Parkinson unhappy with referee

WHAT HAPPENED? The red card meant that the Red Dragons went a man down for the second game in a week having also received a red card during their late comeback against Crewe Alexandra. Phil Parkinson showed his dissatisfaction at the refereeing as he claimed the official was, at first, looking to brandish a yellow until he saw the 'theatrics' of Crawley Town's Adam Campbell, who rolled around in agony in front of the referee.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a huge win for us. They're a decent side and done well this season. There was a great togetherness about the group and you could sense it," Parkinson told reporters.

"All I can say about the sending off is that the ref goes to pull a yellow card out of his pocket and I'd like to ask him what changed his mind because the lad's rolled on the floor so theatrical. But in adversity the lads have dug really deep and that's great for us."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the victory, the Red Dragons surpassed Crawley to move up to seventh and are once again in the League Two playoff spots. Wrexham, who were recently promoted from the National League, entered the 2023–24 season as one of the favourites to win automatic promotion to League One. They now seek to continue their ascent after reaching as high as fourth earlier in the year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Wrexham

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Parkinson's men will be in action on Wednesday, October 11 when they take on Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy.