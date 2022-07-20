Romeo Beckham and Phil Neville's son make Inter Miami senior debuts in Barcelona thrashing

The two youngsters featured in the MLS club's heavy defeat at the hands of the Spanish giants in Florida

Romeo Beckham and Phil Neville's son Harvey made their senior debuts for Inter Miami during their 6-0 loss to Barcelona on Tuesday. Both players made the step up from the MLS club's second-string side Fort Lauderdale CF as they came off the bench for second-half run-outs at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami were thrashed in front of a packed-out home crowd as they struggled to cope with Barca's attacking talent in a clash that Neville had dubbed "the biggest match in the club's history" prior to kick-off.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele all got on the scoresheet for the visitors, but it was still a memorable night for two of Inter Miami's youngest stars.

Article continues below

🌴🌴🌴 FULL TIME IN MIAMI! 🌴🌴🌴 pic.twitter.com/tZnROJ8FZP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

Beckham and Neville make senior bows for Inter Miami

Harvey Neville played most of the second half as his father threw him into the action in the 46th minute at right-back.

Meanwhile, Beckham - son of Manchester United legend David - came on in the 86th minute for a late cameo, with the winger rewarded after recording one goal and seven assists in his last 14 MLS Next Pro outings for Fort Lauderdale.

What did Neville say about Miami's loss to Barcelona?

Despite seeing his side ship six goals in a one-sided affair, Neville was pleased with the effort of his players and felt the occasion was still a big success for Inter Miami as the franchise continues to grow.

"It was a brilliant occasion to play, you could feel the buzz in the air, the supporters, we now experienced what a sold-out DRV PNK feels like and I think from a playing point of view, the game was always going to be, for us, something to enjoy," the English manager told reporters.

"I thought it was a brilliant learning experience for all involved, I thought that we had to dig in, we had to fight."