‘Phenomenal Luiz wanted to prove everybody wrong’ – Arsenal great Adams hails much-maligned defender

The former Gunners captain admits that the Brazilian centre-half, who has faced plenty of criticism, led by example in the FA Cup win over Man City

David Luiz put in a “phenomenal” showing for in their semi-final win over , says Tony Adams, with the much-maligned Brazilian defender looking to “prove everybody wrong”.

The South American centre-half has come in for plenty of criticism during the 2019-20 campaign, especially since the Premier League restart in mid-June.

Arsenal opened the second part of a disrupted campaign with a heavy defeat away at City, with Luiz contributing significantly to that setback with a mistake for Raheem Sterling’s opener and collecting a red card.

More teams

He was, however, to make amends for that showing when lining up against the same opposition at Wembley on Saturday.

Luiz put in a commanding showing against Pep Guardiola’s FA Cup holders, with Mikel Arteta overcoming his managerial mentor as Arsenal ran out comfortable 2-0 winners on the day.

The Gunners saw their game plan work to perfection, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbing a well-taken brace.

At the opposite end of the field, Luiz and co put their bodies on the line to keep City at bay and prove that they can form a reliable back line despite the regular rounds of questions they have faced when it comes to defensive leaks in north London.

Former Arsenal captain Adams was among those left impressed by a much improved performance, telling Stadium Astro: “David Luiz was absolutely phenomenal and I’ve been very critical of him recently and I think a lot of people have been.

“So, give credit where credit’s due, he had the bit between his teeth. He wanted to prove everybody wrong.

“If there was a crowd in the audience, I don’t know if that’s helped him or not, I’m thinking it may have helped him because in recent weeks I think the Arsenal crowd would have been really on his back and I don’t know how he would’ve reacted with that, but he certainly reacted for me so well.

“For this game in particular I just thought he was awesome and I’m going to be shouting from the top of the world that he was outstanding, good performance.”

Article continues below

After helping Arsenal into a major final, Luiz expressed his delight at having silenced some of his critics in what has been a testing debut campaign at Emirates Stadium.

He said: “There was a lot of criticism of me, you can say that. It is part of the football, I understood during my career football is about surviving every day you are going to defend your team and other people are going to support their teams it is about surviving.

“It is what I did. I was working very hard every day after my mistakes, I took the blame, I was mature enough to understand that and I was humble to do that for the team.”