'Perhaps Ronaldo will come!' - Beckham's Inter Miami will attract 'very big names' to MLS, says Silvestre

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has ensured the world's attention is back on MLS, and more top players could follow

David Beckham’s return to with Miami will see a resurgence in big stars heading to the United States, according to Mikael Silvestre – and the list could include Cristiano Ronaldo.

Miami have been narrowly beaten in both of their MLS matches to date, losing out 1-0 to LAFC before being beaten 2-1 at .

Beckham’s move to in 2007 prompted an increase in interest in the league, with international stars including Kaka, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo having since followed in his footsteps.

Now, it is hoped Beckham’s role in bringing MLS to Miami will help trigger a similar boost as the league continues to grow.

"Becks will definitely have the reach to bring big in names because of who he is and what he can do, and the connections and network he has,” former and defender Silvestre told Bet-PA .

“We should be seeing some very big names at Inter Miami in the near future.

“Perhaps Cristiano [Ronaldo] could come!"

Beckham has suggested Miami could look to the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as transfer targets.

Also returning to MLS is Silvestre’s fellow former star Henry, who spent five years at as a player and took over as manager of in November.

Henry is looking to put a disastrous spell at the helm of behind him, and Silvestre has backed him to flourish at his new club.

"Thierry Henry, because he knows the league so well should do well in Montreal,” he said.

“He’s got the experience of playing in MLS not from not too long ago and knows the structure of the league.

“This time, unlike at Monaco, he's had the team through pre-season and knows the players well. He was in the middle of the storm last year after [Leonardo] Jardim’s departure.

“It’s a long, long season in MLS now; he has the potential to do well and qualify for the play-offs, they can put some form together."

Silvestre’s former side Portland endured a disappointing start to the season with a 3-1 home defeat to , but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Nashville SC.

"Portland always start slow for some reason, I don't expect any difference this year,” Silvestre admitted.

“Somehow, they’re always there or thereabouts for the MLS play-offs.

“I love to go and watch games there, they have amazing fans and a huge new stand. I must go sometime soon."