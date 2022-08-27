'Perfect' - Klopp relieved as Liverpool issue ferocious response to Man Utd defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed relief after his team registered their first win of the season with a 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? After not winning any of their opening three games of the season, Liverpool had a point to prove, and wow did they prove it. The Reds ran out 9-0 winners against Bournemouth, with six different players getting on the score sheet, including first goals for Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

WHAT DID KLOPP SAY? Klopp told BBC: "For us it is early in the season, and if you said to us before the game we could start the season now results wise as well, that means it is not now about controlling the game, it is about putting the opponents under pressure.

"Wonderful goals. [Liverpool] started immediately again half-time with the 6-0 after half-time. We could bring on the kids, they deserve it so much. Fabio is a special player and a wonderful goal. Everything was perfect, pretty much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have registered their first win of the season, after picking up two points in their previous three games. A humiliating defeat at the hands of Manchester United capped of an underwhelming opening to the season but that has been quickly forgotten with this record-breaking result.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp takes his side on the road for their next two fixtures as they travel to Newcastle on August 31 before a crunch match with city rivals Everton on September 3.