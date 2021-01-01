'Perez was clueless, now he's lost' - La Liga chief Tebas fires back at Super League plans of Real Madrid president

A leading figure at Santiago Bernabeu has claimed that a new competition will help football as a whole, but he has little support

Javier Tebas, head of La Liga, has hit out at the Super League proposals in which Real Madrid figure prominently, with Blancos president Florentino Perez accused of moving from being "pretty clueless" to "lost".

The man calling the shots at of one of Spanish football's most distinguished clubs is heading up plans for a new midweek tournament to be introduced that allows elite sides from across Europe to compete among themselves.

Perez has claimed a much-maligned proposal will help to "save football", but Tebas is among those to have blasted back at those acting in their own interests and suggested that they will end up being "the death of football".

What has been said?

Tebas has posted on Twitter when learning of Perez's comments: "In December 2020 I said that Florentino Perez was pretty clueless, but right now he's lost.

"Football isn't completely ruined like he says, nor is the Super League, which is one of the problems, the solution... it's the death of football."

Tebas accompanied his post with the hashtags "bad excuse" and "Florentino Perez the saviour, no thanks".

En diciembre de 2020 ya dije que Florentino Peréz estaba muy DESPISTADO, ahora esta PERDIDO, ni el fútbol esta arruinado como el dice, ni la SUPERLIGA que es uno de los problemas puede ser la solucion, es la muerte del futbol.#MalaExcusa#FlorentinoPerezSalvadorNoGracias pic.twitter.com/kSk824kqoA — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 20, 2021

What did Perez say?

The Real Madrid president has sought to defend the actions of 12 elite clubs and their plans to form a Super League by telling El Chiringuito: "[We are doing it] to save the more modest clubs, before the chance to save them has gone.

"This will save everyone. Football is going through a really delicate moment. The worst in 20 years. It won't disappear but it could slip down to a different level, if the youngsters aren't interested in it.

"We're fighting for the future of football. There are people who aren't taking this seriously.

"We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires."

Opposition to the Super League

Leading sides from England, Spain and Italy have signed up to be founding members of the Super League.

Condemnation of their actions has been widespread, with leading figures in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A speaking out against those involved.

UEFA and FIFA have also been quick to point out that any sides looking to breakaway from their regimes will face serious "consequences", with threats being made to ban the teams involved from competing in established domestic and European competitions, while all players will be prevented from representing their respective countries.

