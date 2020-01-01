Pereira open to leaving Man Utd as La Liga & Serie A clubs circle

The attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is considering an exit in the summer transfer window

Andreas Pereira is open to leaving with a number of teams interested in signing the midfielder.

The 24-year-old has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season but missed out on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last three Premier League matchday squads after falling down the pecking order.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival and the fact United would be keen to add another midfielder to their ranks in the summer transfer window has cast doubt over Pereira’s long-term future at the club.

The Brazilian has a contract until June 2023 but it is understood he is open to a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with and a number of Spanish and Italian clubs interested in signing him.

It is understood United have not told Pereira he’s surplus to requirements but with the 24-year-old struggling for game time towards the end of the season it is likely they would listen to offers, should the right one come in.

Before the restart Pereira had been given a consistent role within Solskjaer’s side but with opportunities drying up he is exploring options elsewhere. In other transfer news it is understood reports that Paris Saint-German have approached Odion Ighalo’s camp over a move to the French side are not true.

The Nigerian striker has a loan deal with United until January 2021 and it is understood no contact has been made about him making a move to the French giants.

A striker remains on Solskjaer’s long-term wish list but at the moment the priority is landing a deal for winger Jadon Sancho. The German side have said the former Manchester City man would not be leaving this summer but it is understood United are not giving up on their pursuit.

For his part, Sancho said earlier this week that he loves playing with Dortmund and is happy to serve as a mentor for the next generation of the German club's young stars.

If United miss out on him this summer it is understood they could face a three-way battle for him next summer with and both considering moves next year.