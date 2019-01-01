Percy Tau red-carded as Club Brugge edge closer to Champions League group stages

The South Africa international will miss the first leg of his team's play-off tie next week after receiving his marching orders against Dynamo Kyiv

Percy Tau will not take part in 's play-off match between either LASK Linz of or FC Basle of after he was red-carded in Tuesday's clash away to Dynamo Kyiv.

The attacker received his marching orders with six minutes of regulation time to go although the match referee appeared to have taken a harsh decision on Tau.

Tau rose the highest to challenge for the ball inside the Kyiv box against goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

However, the referee felt Tau had the intention to injure Boyko and subsequently, the international was cautioned for a second bookable offence.

The 25-year-old had first been booked nine minutes into the encounter for dissent - this was after he contested the referee's decision.

This was Tau's first career red card and the speedy attacker would definitely be disappointed with the decision especially given the magnitude of the competition.

Apart from the red card, Tau should be proud of his performance on the night although he didn't find the back of the net.

His team fell behind from a Vitaliy Buialsky goal inside the opening five minutes to bring the aggregate score to 1-1.

Nonetheless, Ivorian defender Simon Deli drew Club Brugge level seven minutes before the interval in what was a crucial away goal for the visitors.

Tau and his teammates found themselves behind five minutes after the restart as Volodymir Shepelev restored the lead for Dynamo Kyiv.

As the game approached its final stages, Club Brugge, who was in pole position to qualify for the play-offs on an away-goal rule, hit back through Ruud Vormer in the 88th minute.

But before the goal, the referee had already dished out two red cards - first for Kyiv defender Mykyta Burda and later for Tau.

Brandon Mechele fired past his own goalkeeper deep into stoppage time to hand Kyiv the lead, but there was still time for Louis Openda to rescue a draw for Club Brugge as he made 3-3 on the night with what was literally the last kick of the game five minutes into the stoppage time.