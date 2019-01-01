Perak stay on course to retain trophy, Selangor and Melaka also through

Three more teams confirmed their spots in the 2019 Malaysia Cup quarterfinal stage as they joined Pahang, JDT, Kedah and Terengganu FC in the last 8.

The 2018 champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Sabah at Likas Stadium but the point earned proved enough for to progress through to the last eight of the Malaysia Cup as they finished second behind in Group C.

Ronaldo Henrique Silva's goal in the first half was cancelled out by Maxsius Musa's header in the second half but The Bos Gaurus still managed to hold onto second place as Pulau Pinang fell to a 2-0 reverse against Pahang at the City Stadium.

Herold Goulon's rampaging run in the 52nd minute put Pahang ahead before A. Segar inadvertently put the ball into his own goal when trying to clear Nor Azam Azih's cross just five minutes later to give The Elephants five wins out six group matches played.

Group D was where all the action was heading into the final group matches as all four teams had a chance to go through. held their nerves at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium to record an impressive 2-0 win thanks to goals from Ifedayo Olusegun (16') and Khyril Muhymeen (72') to emerge as group winners.

Over at Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka were made to sweat before eventually doing just about enough to reach the knockout phase. Safqi Rahim was the hero of the team as his penalty in the second half made sure of a point after PDRM had come from behind to lead 2-1 at half time.

With the completion of matches in Group C and D, the quarterfinal clashes will see Perak taking on Selangor while Melaka will face Pahang. The first leg of both matches will be scheduled to be played this weekend.

