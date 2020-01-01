Pepe: The stats that show the value of Arsenal star

The Cote d’Ivoire international proved his dependability in Mikel Arteta’s team this season after finding the net against the Toffees

Nicolas Pepe has now had a hand in eight goals for across all competitions in the 2020-21 season having found the net in the Gunners’ 2-1 loss to on Saturday evening.

8 - Nicolas Pépé has been directly involved in eight goals in all competitions this season (five goals and three assists); the most of any Arsenal player. Lifeline. pic.twitter.com/cGcZthEIhV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

With Rob Holding’s own goal giving Carlo Ancelotti’s men the lead in the Premier League fixture, the former star equalised for Mikel Arteta’s side 13 minutes later.

Pepe beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from the penalty spot after Ainsley Maitland-Niles had gone down to Tom Davies’ clumsy challenge.

Thanks to that, the Cote d’Ivoire international has now contributed five goals and three assists for the North Londoners so far this term – the most of any Arsenal player.

The 25-year-old’s strike accounts for his second in the English top-flight having gone six games without finding the net in the competition after his goal in the 2-1 defeat of on October 4

While it looked like the first half at Goodison Park would end 1-1, Colombian defender Yerry Mina gave the Toffees the lead. The 26-year-old powered a sweet corner-kick from Gylfi Sigurdsson past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Despite an improved effort in the second-half, Arteta’s men tried in vain towards getting an equaliser as they now boast eight loses out of 14 outings so far in the English top-flight, which sees them occupy 14th position in the log having accrued 14 points.

After an average shift, Pepe was replaced in the 71st minute for Gabriel Martinelli, and international Mohamed Elneny was substituted for Joseph Willock seven minutes earlier.

Anglo-Ghanaian Edward Nketiah was handed a starter’s role but came off for Alexandre Lacazette in the 76th minute, while misfiring captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ruled out of the tie on account of injury.

Ex-Gunner Kevin Campbell had recently thrown his weight behind £72 million ($96m) worth Pepe, insisting he has a "big future" at Arsenal.

“I do not think they made an error in his signing, not at all,” Campbell told Football Insider:

“Mikel Arteta wants to work with him. I think he has a big future at the club because he is a very talented player.

“He has done some things that were not quite right, one of them being the sending off at Leeds.

"He is suffering right now because he cannot help the team in the Premier League but he will come back better.

“With a bit of luck, everything will be fine when he does return.”

Arsenal’s next game is against in an English League Cup fixture.