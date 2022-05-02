Pepe's future at Arsenal questioned after failing to break into Arteta's Premier League first XI for six months

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has opined winger Nicolas Pepe has no future at the club and should consider leaving.

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international was a purchase for former Gunners manager Unai Emery in 2019. However, he has arguably not shown the value of the over £70 million the North London team paid French outfit Lille for his services.

The attacker has not started a Premier League match for the club in the last six months, and despite the Gunners playing 34 matches already, Pepe has featured just 17 times.

It has been rumoured that Mikel Arteta is willing to let him go at the end of the ongoing campaign despite the player having a contract that runs until June 2024.

"It has just not worked out. It is that simple. He is a talented player, that’s for sure. But it has not worked out for him," Campbell told Football Insider.

"You see the intensity and focus that Mikel Arteta wants the team to play with. I don’t think Pepe fits into that. He is a drifter. He will concentrate for a bit and then drift out again.

"I said just before Christmas it was a big few months coming up for Pepe. It was going to determine whether or not he had a future at Arsenal. Well, he doesn’t have a future at Arsenal."

Arsenal are favourites to finish in the Champions League places this season after a much-improved campaign.

They are currently placed fourth on the table with 63 points from the 34 games they have played. However, they are facing stiff competition from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who are a position lower with 61 points.

Spurs have a tricky fixture away to Liverpool this weekend before hosting Arsenal in the London Derby. The Gunners will host Leeds United in their next English top-tier assignment scheduled for Sunday.