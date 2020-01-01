‘Pepe is a £72m player & deserved Arsenal move’ – Bielsa backs Ivorian ahead of FA Cup reunion

The Leeds manager took the highly-rated winger to Lille in 2017 and always believed that his skill set would take him to the very top of the game

Nicolas Pepe is a £72 million ($94m) player and deserves his standing as a club-record signing at , says boss Marcelo Bielsa, who once signed the Ivorian winger at .

Back in 2017, the promising forward was lured away from Angers after just one season in the French top flight.

Bielsa spotted the potential in an exciting talent and was able to offer a more prominent stage on which to unlock that ability.

Two years with Lille delivered 37 goals and admiring glances from across Europe.

Arsenal won the race for a much sought-after signature during the summer transfer window of 2019.

They had to break the bank in order to land Pepe, with a recruitment bar raised considerably in north London.

Little return has been offered on that investment, with a big-money addition recording only five goals so far.

Pepe has, however, shown signs of encouragement of late and is being backed by Bielsa to become a star in English football.

The Argentine tactician, who is preparing his Leeds side for an third round clash with Arsenal on Monday, said of a player he helped down a path to the top: “Pepe is a great player with big talent and is a goalscorer.

“And he’s a player who is able to unbalance a match.

“Obvious skills, then you have all of these skills in one player, the value is £72m. It’s just a matter of time and after that he will show those skills.

“He has showed them clearly and after that the price is linked to what he has shown on the pitch.

“One thing is to have the skills, another is to have the skills and show it on the pitch. He does both.

“He has clearly shown his skills and is at a club he deserves to be at.”

Pepe has found the target twice in his last five appearances, with the most recent of those efforts helping Arsenal to a first win of the Mikel Arteta era as they overcome old adversaries 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day.