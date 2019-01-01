Pepe equals Suarez's Europa League record with Arsenal heroics

The summer-signing came off the bench to turn Thursday's Europa League match around in favour of the Gunners

Nicolas Pepe has become the first player to score two direct free-kicks in a Uefa fixture since Luis Suarez's feat for back in 2013.

After replacing Alexandre Lacazette in the 75th minute, Pepe scored two late goals in the final 10 minutes to give a 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes.

Five minutes after his introduction, the Ivorian attacker curled in a free-kick in the 80th minute to draw Unai Emery’s team level at the Emirates Stadium.

Few minutes later, the 24-year-old curled another free-kick, again in the stoppage time to hand the hosts maximum points at home.

The double stretched Pepe's tally to three goals across all competitions, including a strike in the Premier League, since his arrival from in the summer.

2 - Nicolas Pépé is the first player to score two direct free-kicks in a Europa League game since Luis Suárez for Liverpool vs Zenit St. Petersburg in February 2013. Timely. #UEL pic.twitter.com/IBXkL7QE89 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2019

Prior to Thursday's outing, Suarez was the last player to score two direct free-kicks in the Europa League, against in 2013.