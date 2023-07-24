'Much better' - Pep Guardiola sends Premier League ominous warning about Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola sends warning to Premier League rivals as he praises Erling Haaland's improved fitness and form.

Haaland fitter than last season

Scored two goals in a win over Yokohama Marinos

Guardiola optimistic about his potential

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola praised the Manchester City star as he impressed in a pre-season match against Yokohama Marinos, scoring two goals in the club's 5-3 win. The manager commended Haaland's improved fitness compared to the previous season and highlighted the importance of him finding the back of the net early in pre-season to regain his rhythm and form.

Haaland had an incredible debut season in England, setting a Premier League scoring record with 36 goals. However, his form dipped towards the end of the season, making these early pre-season goals a positive sign for City.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said, "Comparing last season, that period. He is fitter, much better, than last season when he arrived. I know we would love to be like last season. He looks good, but he is still a way from the best condition, like everyone.

"So, most important for him was to score two goals in the first game, because last season in the last games, he could not score. Important is the rhythm, the principles, we are working with all the time. We know exactly what he has to do; we know him, and in a few weeks we will be in better condition than now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's phenomenal goal-scoring record last season made him one of the most sought-after players in world football. With his improved fitness and form, City's rivals in the Premier League should take note, as Guardiola's assessment suggests Haaland could be an even more potent threat in the upcoming season. His ability to find the net consistently makes him a key player in City's title defense.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Kenichi Arai

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's side will be next seen in action in a friendly against Bayern Munich on July 26.