Pep Guardiola named LMA manager of the year

The Catalan was rewarded for guiding Manchester City to a double with the prospect of more to come

Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers Association manager of the year after guiding Manchester City to Premier League and League Cup glory.

After being left in Liverpool’s slipstream last season, City recovered from a slow start to the current campaign to prove a class above the rest of the Premier League.

City won the title by 12 points, beat Tottenham in the League Cup final and could cap a stunning season by beating Chelsea in the Champions League final.

What has been said?

After picking up his award, Guardiola thanked his peers and heaped praise on his players and staff.

“I am delighted to win the LMA Manager of the Year award for the second time,” Guardiola said. “It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals.

“My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced.

“And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

“This award is dedicated to and shared with them.”

Other award winners

Daniel Farke, Grant McCann and Michael Duff were voted for by their fellow managers after guiding Norwich City, Hull City and Cheltenham Town to title success in the Championship, League One and League Two respectively.

Article continues below

Chelsea’s women’s side suffered heartbreak in the Champions League final, losing 4-0 to Barcelona, but Emma Hayes was named Barclays FA WSL Manager of the Year after guiding the Blues to WSL glory.

Steven Gerrard was presented with the LMA Special Achievement Award after ending Celtic’s dominance in Scotland and guiding Rangers to an unbeaten season en route to the Scottish Premiership title.

Further reading