Revealed: Pep Guardiola spent three hours trying to convince Jude Bellingham to join Man City over Real Madrid before £114m transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham's €131 million (£114m/$138m) move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid appeared to be one of the smoothest transactions of the summer, with the deal concluded by mid-June with the minimum of fuss. But it has been revealed that there was some drama behind the scenes with City making a late bid that involved a higher fee for Dortmund and a higher salary for the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cadena Ser reports that City's audacious move involved a three-hour conversation between Guardiola and Bellingham, during which the City boss tried to persuade the midfielder that the Premier League would be a better option and that City were in a better phase of development than Real Madrid. Ultimately, Bellingham was determined to move to Spain despite the more lucrative offer. Guardiola respected the decision and wished both Bellingham and Real Madrid luck with the move.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Bellingham will be looking to continue his sensational start to the season by helping England clinch a spot at Euro 2024 when they face Italy at Wembley on Tuesday.