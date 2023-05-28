Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Man City's Abu Dhabi owners as Premier League champions look to complete historic treble

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Manchester City's Abu Dhabi owners, and credited them for the club's immense success under his tenure.

Sky Blues wrap-up third PL title in a row

Citizens set sights on a historic treble

Guardiola heaps praise on City owners for success

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League heavyweights have sealed yet another English top-flight title, with Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrogging contenders Arsenal to finish with a bang. It means that the club has now bagged three Premier League trophies in a row and will have their eyes set firmly on adding the FA Cup and Champions League to complete a historic treble, the first since city-rivals Manchester United did it in 1998-99 under Sir Alex Ferguson. A beaming Guardiola spoke of his admiration for the Manchester City board for cultivating a winning culture at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking before City's defeat to Brentford on the final day of the season, Guardiola explained: "We are where we are thanks to the people before. We learn. We learn from all of them. When you rebuild a team, it’s normal after six, or seven years, it’s because of the strength of the club. It doesn’t just belong to me. There was Sergio. Then Gabriel. Now Erling. He belongs to the Club. Not to me. If the Club doesn’t bring me here and sitting near me is Erling, we cannot do it. We underestimate our Club and hierarchy, it's the key point of this organisation.

“They put the Club in the position, it’s thanks to the strength we have in the Club. Without these players, we could not do what we have done in these years. You also need a strong and solid Club. They are smart, wise and know exactly what we want to do. It’s very well run. Here in this business, everyone makes mistakes. Here there is no magic solution to everything you do. You make a lot of mistakes but try to make as less as possible. But here there is not a club, Sporting Director or manager where it is ‘do this and everything works perfectly’. You have to take a decision and have the courage to take it. And after, accept it. Do more positive than negative things. I think this club, not just in the last period but in the last 10, 12, 14 years, is doing really, really, really well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City has been England’s most successful club for more than a decade thanks to the lavish backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. The club was bought by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008. The latest title triumph was the club’s fifth in six years and seventh in the past 11. Put simply, that's utter dominance, although some title races have been closely-contested affairs.

On the one hand, Guardiola's team is arguably the best the Premier League has ever seen given the exhilarating, free-flowing football and ruthless consistency at decimating opponents. However, City have also been hit with more than 100 Premier League charges for allegedly breaching financial regulations earlier this season, something that continues to cast a cloud over their years of supremacy in English football.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The treble-chasing Citizens go for glory in the FA Cup and Champions League finals as they first lock horns with city-rivals and Carabao Cup winners Manchester United at Wembley on June 3. They will then face Coppa Italia winners Inter in the Champions League final on June 10.