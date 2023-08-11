Pep Guardiola explains half-time spat with Erling Haaland despite Man City striker scoring TWICE before break against Burnley

Erling Haaland blew Burnley away with a first-half double on Friday, but it was his spat with Pep Guardiola that was the talk of the half-time break.

Pair clash at interval

Guardiola explains incident

' There’s no problem at all'

WHAT HAPPENED? As the players headed for the Turf Moor tunnel , the Norwegian strike was met by his manager in full view of the Sky Sports cameras. The pair had a brief but frank exchange, after which Guardiola clawed the camera man away.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the incident after the game, Guardiola typically put the episode down to fine tactical details. "He wants the ball to him all the time, man to man, one on one. ‘Give me the balls in behind and I’m going to do it’. But when you have two or three minutes left and Kovacic goes in behind and we lose the ball, and Rodri loses the ball. Erling wanted that ball and Bernardo was correct not to give him that ball. It’s not an incident. It’s a connection to do exactly what it is we need to do. There’s no problem at all. He scored two goals, I think he’s happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City will be happy with their night's work, quietening a raucous crowd after just four minutes and running out easy 3-0 winners. But they will be concerned about an injury to captain Kevin De Bruyne which Guardiola believes to be a recurrence of the hamstring problem the Belgian suffered in June's Champions League final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The first trophy of the season will be up for grabs for City on Wednesday night as they face perennial Europa League winners Sevilla in Piraeus for the UEFA Super Cup.