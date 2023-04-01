TV cameras catch Pep Guardiola crazily celebrating Man City goal in Kostas Tsimikas' FACE as Rio Ferdinand's left shocked by reaction

Pep Guardiola wildly celebrated in Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas's face after Julian Alvarez scored an equalising goal for Manchester City.

Alvarez poked home equaliser

Guardiola celebrated in front of Tsimikas

Ferdinand surprised he didn't lash out

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City turned defence into attack in under a minute as they levelled the scores against Liverpool. Jack Grealish fired the ball into the box for Julian Alvarez to poke home, leading to Guardiola celebrating right in the face of Liverpool substitute Tsimikas.

WHAT THEY SAID: When discussing the incident, BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand said: "I don't know how Tsimikas hasn't pushed Pep Guardiola out of the way there."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola has been known for his touchline theatrics in matches against Liverpool, famously signalling two fingers to the sky when he believed his side were on the wrong end of several handball decisions. Last season he was also pictured having a joke with Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he lined up for a throw-in.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Citizens face Southampton next in the Premier League before facing Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final tie.