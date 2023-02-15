Penalty or no penalty?! Ederson takes out Eddie Nketiah - but did Anthony Taylor make right call to award spot-kick to Arsenal?

- Ederson collides with Nketiah
- Penalty awarded
- Saka converts from spot to equalise
WHAT HAPPENED? While Manchester City players gathered around referee Anthony Taylor to protest after he signalled for the spot-kick, the Gunners felt Ederson should have received a second yellow card in addition to the penalty.
Saka's conversion was ice-cold, as he hit his shot past Ederson after the City goalkeeper pointed to where he should place his kick.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor's call could be a turning point in the title race, as Arsenal and Manchester City entered the match separated by just three points. Pep Guardiola's men had taken a 1-0 lead courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's fine lob, with Takehiro Tomiyasu having made a huge error with his misguided back pass. Saka converted from the spot to draw the game level, however, in what was an eventful first half.
THE REACTION:
A blue-coloured swarm came together around Taylor right after the ref blew his whistle.Twitter
Some viewers felt it was a poor decision...Twitter
And Arsenal's grievances with VAR were brought up yet again.Twitter
Gary Neville kept his thoughts simple.Twitter
While Arsenal wanted more punishment for Manchester City once the foul was awarded.Twitter
WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MAN CITY? Arsenal's next fixture is against Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest.