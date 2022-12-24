Pele's daughter shares moving update from hospital as football icon continues battle against illness

Pele was readmitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 29 for a respiratory infection as he continues to fight cancer. It was recently announced that the footballing icon is experiencing a progression in the disease, and his condition has deteriorated.
The 82 year old's daughter, Nascimento, shared an emotional update on her father's health on Friday on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself hugging her father in his hospital bed with her daughter Sophia resting in the background.
She wrote: "We are still here, in the fight and in faith. One more night together."
Pele has been battling cancer since 2021 and is also dealing with a heart condition. Earlier in another post, Nascimento had confirmed that the family will not be celebrating Christmas at home this year owing to her father's cancer progressing.