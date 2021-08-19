Pedro crosses Rome divide in Lazio transfer as ex-Barcelona & Chelsea star reunites with Sarri

The Spanish forward found himself cast adrift by Jose Mourinho, allowing him to link up with the other side at Stadio Olimpico

Pedro has completed his move across a fierce divide in Italian football, with the World Cup winner severing ties with Roma in order to link up with their arch-rivals Lazio.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea star will be remaining at Stadio Olimpico for the 2021-22 campaign, but is swapping the Giallorossi for the Biancocelesti.

He is set to be reunited with Maurizio Sarri - his former boss at Stamford Bridge - after making a controversial switch and will be taking on the No.9 jersey at Lazio.

Why is Pedro on the move?

The 34-year-old only linked up with Roma in the summer of 2020, as a five-year stint at Chelsea was brought to a close.

He took in 40 appearances across all competitions last season, hitting six goals, but tumbled out of favour once Jose Mourinho arrived in the Italian capital.

The Spaniard was immediately placed on the transfer market, with there no place for him in Roma's pre-season plans, and he has reportedly been released as a free agent.

That is because Roma were desperate to get his salary, in a deal through to 2023, off their books as they look to cut costs.

Pedro has now signed a two-year deal with Lazio after completing a medical on Thursday.

Who else has crossed the Rome divide?

Pedro has become the first player in 36 years to move directly between Roma and Lazio.

Goalkeeper Astutillo Malgioglio was the last man to do that back in 1985, with Carlo Perrone treading a reverse path some four years prior to that.

In more recent times, Angelo Peruzzi, Roberto Muzzi, Aleksandar Kolarov, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Diego Fuser have all taken in spells on opposing sides of a notable divide, but none of them moved directly from one rival to another.

Article continues below

Luigi Ziroli was the first man to represent both Roma and Lazio, having started out with the former - registering their first top-flight goal - before later linking up with the latter.

Pedro, who has won just about everything over the course of a distinguished career in Spain and England, has become the latest entry on a relatively short list and will hope to win any doubters over quickly once pulling on his new shirt.

