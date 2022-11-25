Pedri: Spain and Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets kept me calm for World Cup debut

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has said his club-mate Sergio Busquets settled his and Gavi's nerves prior to Spain's 7-0 win over Costa Rica this week.

20-year-old wasn't too nervous before kick-off

Told to focus on game and to block out external noise

Enjoyed his World Cup debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Sergio Busquets, the Spanish captain, offered words of encouragement to two Barcelona youngsters, Pedri and Gavi, prior to Spain's heavy 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in their opening World Cup fixture, Pedri has revealed. It was a big night for the young duo as they both made their World Cup bow.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to El Partizado de COPE, Pedri said: "I thought I would be more nervous. Busquets told me and Gavi to be calm, he gave us a mini talk the day before when we went out to warm up, that we were calm, that we not pay attention to everything that is set up before the game and those words from the captain reassure you. He was very calm, he was seen inside the field, that we were enjoying."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain looked perhaps the most impressive side at the World Cup thus far, largely down to their play in midfield that often went through the Barcelona trio that started the game. Luis Enrique's side were 3-0 to the good at the interval, taking the pressure off the Spanish players and affording the technically-gifted Pedri time to strut his stuff.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Whilst Pedri's overall game was wonderful, it was Gavi who made history. The 18-year-old became the youngest player to score at the World Cup finals since Pele notched one for Brazil back in 1958 when he was 17. Gavi grabbed Spain's fifth in the 74th-minute with a well-executed volley.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEDRI: He'll likely be partnering both Busquets and Gavi once again when Spain take to the field against Germany on Sunday. Spain could secure their spot in the knockout stages with a win against Hansi Flick's side who may well exit the competition should such a result occur.