Paulo Dybala and Jose Mourinho respond after Thiago Silva asks Roma forward to move to Chelsea

Paulo Dybala and Jose Mourinho have their say on the Argentine's transfer links to Chelsea in the summer.

Dybala and Mourinho responds to Chelsea links

Forward happy at Roma

Pochettino an admirer of Dybala

WHAT HAPPENED? New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is known to be an admirer of Dybala and wanted to sign his countryman during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. Blues defender Thiago Silva recently expressed his admiration for the Argentine forward and admitted he had asked Dybala if he would sign for Chelsea.

The 29-year-old star has now responded to the speculation and claimed that he is happy at Roma and looking forward to joining the club's pre-season training this month.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to LaRoma24 about a possible move to Chelsea, Dybala said, "I’m motivated for pre-season, which we’re starting [on Monday]. My future? I’m happy at Roma. I’m staying here."

Roma are believed to be keen to extend Dybala's contract which runs until 2025, and Mourinho has offered up the following when asked about his forward: "I don’t know anything about his contract. But obviously, I talk to Paulo like I do with all of my players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine appeared in 39 matches for Roma in all competitions in his debut season with the club where he scored 15 goals and provided six assists.

WHAT NEXT? Dybala reportedly has a £10m ($12.8m) release clause in his contract which can be triggered by clubs outside Serie A. Even though Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have joined club this season, Pochettino is thought to still want one more forward to bolster his attack.