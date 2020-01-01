Paul Pogba: The Beastly midfielder rocks the “Predator” in the “Red Devils” outfit

The French star embodies the evolution of midfielders

There’s no debate that the and French National team star, Paul Pogba, is one of the brightest, physically capable midfielders in the world. Throughout his career, he was able to portray the characteristics of a new generation of midfielders, whose tasks inside the pitch have become different, diverse and more crucial.

If we go back in time for a bit, specifically to 2016, we’ll see that Manchester United didn’t think twice about spending 105 million euros for the services of Pogba. At the time, that was the most expensive transfer deal in the history of football. This highlighted the importance of midfielders, which only went up over the years. For many, midfielders have become the most significant players on the team, capable of providing that crucial balance the team needs, both defensively and offensively.

More teams

Pogba was aware of that since his beginnings, as he mentioned it in an interview with ESPN in 2016:

“I can do everything in the field, because my coach and I believe so. I want to create something, innovate my role and be the new ‘midfielder’” “I want to do everything: defend, attack, score, give assists, tackle, win back the ball. Be a leader on the field." And that’s exactly what he has done during his career"

If we dig deeper into the roles of the Red Devils' star, we’ll find that he’s tasked mainly with being the “Master mind" of the team on the pitch. He’s in charge of managing the general pace of the game. To dial things down whenever a breather is needed or to fend off opponent’s pressure, or to take things up a notch to strike hard on enemy lines. Pogba also plays the role of the hub through which all balls must pass, either going from defence to offense or vice versa. The same with modern day midfielders, Pogba’s roles can be split into defensive and offensive ones. He’s the man leading the attack, never hesitates about going into the final third to help, using his remarkable short passes or by scoring through his swift and powerful shots. He excels in aerial ball control which helped him make a huge impact inside the box on numerous occasions.

On the defensive side of things, the French star is the first to put pressure on the opponent to snatch the ball away before it gets to the danger zone, stopping the attack at its tracks. The pace and effort he pulls off every game is very high. He often rakes in higher interception rates compared to his teammates. All of this requires high physical, technical, and mental strength to successfully perform such complex tasks.

