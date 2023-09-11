Paul Pogba's agent releases statement following 'provisional ban' for failing anti-doping test

Paul Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has issued a statement after the midfielder was 'provisionally' suspended for failing an anti-doping test.

The midfielder was found to have tested positive for testosterone, a banned substance, after Juventus' clash with Udinese in Serie A.

Now, the former Manchester United ace has three days in which to respond to the positive test, and he has been provisionally suspended by the Italian anti-doping authority.

Pimenta has issued a statement in response to the news insisting that her client "never wanted to break the rules."

Per journalist Simon Stone, Pimenta said: "We are waiting for the counter analysis and until then we can't say anything.

"The certain thing is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules."

The test happened after the club played Udinese, but he has since faced both Bologna and Empoli while the test results were analysed.

Pogba has endured a tumultuous time at Juventus and has only played 12 times for the Serie A giants since rejoining the club from Manchester United in 2022.

He has been the victim of an alleged extortion plot involving his brother, and he has said that he contemplated retirement during the saga.