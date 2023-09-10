Paul Pogba contemplated retirement amid alleged extortion plot as Juventus & France star admits 'money can break up a family and create war'

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that he contemplated retirement amid the alleged extortion plot against him last year.

Pogba's brother Mathias was charged and detained for three months in September 2022 for his role in an alleged plot to extort £11 million from the Juventus star.

Mathias released a series of videos making allegations against his brother, while a gang demanded the money from Pogba for "protection services". The former Manchester United midfielder paid around £100,000 to "save time" after being threatened by armed thugs in an apartment in Paris while away on international duty with France.

Pogba appeared in front of judges to testify in the extortion case back in April, and later admitted that the saga had a "big impact" on his mental and physical health.

Article continues below

Now, in an interview with Al Jazeera's Generation Sport, the 30-year-old has admitted that he considered walking away from football due to the scandal.

“Money changes people. … It can break up a family. It can create a war,” said Pogba. “Sometimes I was just by myself thinking, ‘I don’t want to have money anymore. I just don’t want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me – not for the fame, not for the money.’ Sometimes it’s tough.”

Pogba missed almost the entire 2022-23 campaign through injury, having returned to Juventus for a second spell following the expiration of his contract at Manchester United.

Massimiliano Allegri was able to welcome Pogba back into his ranks during pre-season, and he has appeared in two Serie A matches for Juve at the start of the new campaign. However, the World Cup winner pulled up with a back complaint after playing 67 minutes of a 2-0 win over Empoli on September 3, and it is not yet clear whether or not he will be facing another spell on the sidelines.