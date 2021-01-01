Patson Daka matches Haaland and Keita’s feat after winning Bundesliga Player of the Season award

The Zambia international has been named the best player in the Austrian division following his spectacular performances for the Red Bulls

Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka has been crowned the 2020-21 Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season following the footsteps of Erling Haaland and Naby Keita who also clinched the accolade in the past.

The 22-year-old has been delivering impressive performances consistently for Jesse Marsch’s men in the current campaign.

Daka has bagged 27 goals after 27 league appearances so far and provided seven assists amid other dazzling displays for the Red Bulls.

The forward's efforts have thus won him the best player award which has also previously been scooped by Guinea international Naby Keita, Haaland, Konrad Laimer, Jonatan Soriano and Dominik Szoboszlai during their time at Red Bull Arena.

He beat WSG Swarovski Tirol’s Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, SK Rapid Vienna’s Ercan Kara, LASK’s Gernot Trauner and his teammate Zlatko Junuzovic to the prize.

The Zambia international has expressed his delight to win the award and dedicated it to his teammates and coaches at Salzburg.

“I am really proud of this and would like to thank all the presidents, club managers and coaches for the award,” Daka told the club website.

“My biggest thank you goes to my teammates and coaching staff, however, who I would like to dedicate this honour to.”

Nicht nur der Meisterteller geht nach Salzburg! (2/2)

↪ Bundesliga-Ehrung 2020/21



👑 Patson #Daka – Ganz stark! 💪 pic.twitter.com/KZwNlANPiL — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) May 21, 2021

The centre-forward has bagged 34 goals and set up another 11 in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Daka has been with Salzburg since 2017 after arriving from Liefering and developed into one of the best attackers in Europe.

The Zambia star has three years on his current contract and has been linked with several European clubs. It is yet to be seen if Red Bulls will be able to hold on to him beyond the summer.

Daka will hope to add to his tally when his side take on Swarovski Tirol in their next Bundesliga game on Saturday.