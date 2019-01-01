Patson Daka grabs brace of assists as Red Bull Salzburg thrash Wolfsberger

The Zambia international was in a spectacular form to help Gerhard Struber’s men clinch a comfortable victory at Lavanttal-Arena

Patson Daka provided two assists as Red Bull Salzburg thrashed Wolfsberger 3-0 in Sunday’s Austrian game.

The Zambia international came off the bench and made an impactful contribution for Gerhard Struber’s men at Lavanttal-Arena.

After Erling Haland opened the scoring, the 21-year-old then set up the Norwegian youngster in the 77th and 88th minute to complete his hat-trick.

Daka’s compatriot Enock Mwepu featured for the entirety of the game while Mali international Sekou Koita was replaced in the 56th minute.

The victory strengthened Salzburg’s grip at the top of the Bundesliga table with 38 points from 14 games.

Daka will hope to continue the impressive showing when his side take on St. Polten in their next league game on November 23.