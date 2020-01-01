Patosi: Cape Town City will see what offers exist for a permanent deal - Comitis

The Citizens chairman shares an update on the attacking midfielder’s future in Asia

midfielder Ayanda Patosi’s future is yet to be decided as he continues to ply his trade on loan with Iranian side Foolad Khuzestan FC.

According to Cape Town City chairman John Comitis, they have received an offer from Foolad for another loan stint, but the Bafana Bafana international wants an outright deal.

The Khayelitsha-born player was initially loaned out to Esteghlal FC in January last year but was shipped out to FC Baniyas in the United Arab Emirates six months later.

More teams

He was also dispatched to the Persian Gulf Pro League in January this year.

"He [Patosi] is there [ ] now completing the season for two months. Thereafter, we will see what offers he has for a permanent deal,” Comitis told Goal.

“Yes, we have received an offer for a continued loan but Patosi wants an outright deal."

Although media reports suggest that the former Africa Soccer Development (ASD) academy midfielder could stay put, the Citizens owner explained that the 27-year-old’s future will be decided at the end of the current campaign.

For Baniyas in the Arabian Gulf League, ‘Pato’ featured in nine league matches, finding the back of the net once whilst chipping in with a single assist before securing a loan deal to Iran.

Taking a look at his contribution in the Persian Gulf League, the former KSC Lokeren midfielder has played four matches and netted twice in the league so far.

Meanwhile, Patosi recently revealed his ambition to stay put with Foolad where he has been enjoying his football in the Asian country.

Article continues below

As the Persian Gulf Pro League remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Foolad are placed sixth on the standings and will hope to finish on a high once the season resumes.

Patosi is a two-time Belgian Cup winner, in 2012 and 2014 with Lokeren, while boasting of an MTN8 trophy he lifted with the Mother City outfit under former coach Benni McCarthy in the 2018/19 campaign.

The attacking midfielder has earned 12 international caps for Bafana, scoring three times and will hope to find clarity on his future sooner rather than later.