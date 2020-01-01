Patience Avre: Former Super Falcons star celebrates birth of first child at 44

The former Super Falcons forward has welcomed the arrival of her first child this week

Former international Patience Avre has announced the birth of her first child.

The former Super Falcons striker has become a mother at age 44 following her announcement of the birth of her first baby on Friday.

Following her safe delivery, Avre has since joined her husband at their home in Chicago, Illinois, in the USA celebrating the birth of a new baby boy, Oritse Laju.

Days after returning home, she took to social media to share a video message of her dancing with her husband with the baby on Sunday.

"Our bundle of joy is here. We are grateful for the gift of him," Avre posted on her Instagram page.

"God made all things beautiful in his time. In his time, the perfect time he gave OritseLaju to us. Our beloved son, Laju in whom we are well pleased. You're welcome to our world of wonders. You are a priceless awesome gift to us and your generation.

"Oh, how I love your cute loving face. How I love your chuckling, your sweet smiles light up stars in my bowels. I bless you today and always. You will live to fulfil your purpose. You grow tall, strong, and healthy.

"Yes, you will grow in wisdom and in the fear of the Lord. Your life is beautiful. Your days are blessed. Rejoicing in the order of your day(s). You are kept and preserved by the power of God.

We love you, baby."

Avre featured at the 2000 Olympic Games and also starred at three Women's World Cups, first in 1995, followed by USA 1999 and last outing in 2003.

The highlight of her career was when she scored the second goal in 3-3 draw with Canada at the Women’s World Cup and was part of the country's historic quarter-final finish at USA 1999.

The retired striker, who is now working as a nurse in Chicago, earlier reflected on her previous pregnancy experiences while thanking God for the safe delivery of her first child.

"He has made me glad. I am so glad," Avre said.

"I will rejoice for he has made me glad. Some said it can't be. Others mocked when I had miscarriages in the past, that it was faked. In pains and grief, I find solace in God's promise that he will make me a joy-full mother of children.

"In all and through all, God is God. God is true and every man a liar. God is a good God. His goodness flows to all, even to the undeserving.

"I bless the name of God, who made it possible. Who kept me strong, hale, and healthy throughout my pregnancy. To my ever-loving, caring and supportive husband, friend and father, I say thank you. I love you, darling.

"Special thanks to my Pastor, Abraham Adesayo and the entire CFAN, Chicago. Yes the God of Pastor Abraham, who is my God has done it.

"Thank you Pastor for standing with us in prayers. God bless my family and friends, for their love, prayers and encouragement. God is a good God."