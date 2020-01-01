'Partey will fit in perfectly in Premier League' - 'Unbelievable' Arsenal target's talents talked up by Atletico team-mate Trippier

The England international has described his Wanda Metropolitano colleague as "one of the best midfielders" he's ever played with

Kieran Trippier has heaped praise upon target Thomas Partey, insisting his team-mate would "fit in perfectly in the Premier League".

Partey rose through the academy ranks at Atletico before making the step up to the senior squad in 2015 following loan spells at Mallorca and Almeria, and has since managed to establish himself as a key member of Diego Simeone's squad.

The 27-year-old has featured in 179 games for the club in total, scoring 15 goals, while also getting his hands on and UEFA Super Cup winners' medals.

The 2019-20 season has been arguably Partey's best yet for Atletico, with his best performances coming during a two-legged last-16 tie against .

The international was linked with a move to Anfield after helping Simeone's side knock the Reds out of Europe, but Arsenal have been touted as a more likely next destination for the midfielder in recent times.

The Gunners are reportedly considering triggering the £45 million ($55m) release clause in Partey's current contract, as Mikel Arteta looks to make several changes to his squad this summer.

Trippier doesn't think his Atletico colleague would "have a problem" making the transition from to the Premier League, even though he would prefer to see him remain in the Spanish capital.

"I'd seen him play for Atletico but I didn't realise how good he is," the Atletico right-back said on The Beautiful Game podcast.

"He's unbelievable, his physicality, how he breaks up play. Technically he's got everything.

"He ranks as one of the best midfielders I've played with, but Mousa [Dembele] is Mousa and he's on a different planet that guy. Even in training, he was in cruise control.

"Thomas is still a very young player and everyone loves him out here.

"Going to the Premier League who knows? Obviously I want him to stay here because he's a valuable member to our team.

"He speaks perfect English, very good English. I don't think he'd have a problem with the Premier League."

Asked whether he has been educating Partey on English football behind the scenes at Wanda Metropolitano, Trippier responded: "Not really. Obviously everyone watches the Premier League.

"He just asks what's it like, the style of play, but a few players have. It doesn't mean they are leaving by the way!

"It's just about certain players who play in the league, what it's like and I just say, 'the Premier League is the Premier League and is one of the best leagues in the world'.

"Thomas will fit in perfectly in the Premier League."