Parma order former Arsenal star Gervinho to train alone after trying to force Al Sadd move

The Ivorian forward was looking to leave the Italian side for the Middle East before the transfer deadline

side have instructed former wideman Gervinho to train alone after missing several training sessions in an attempt to force a move to Qatari outfit Al Sadd.

The joined the Italian side in August 2018 from Chinese side Hebei Fortune, and signed an extension in October keeping him tied to the Yellow and Blues till 2022.

However, the former Premier League star who played for the Gunners from 2011 to 2013, wanted to move in January to play for Al Sadd managed by legend Xavi.

Parma have now mandated the 32-year-old to train in isolation given his intermittent dereliction of duty last week to pressure the club into a decision.

"After unjustifiably missing training repeatedly last week, Parma can confirm that Gervinho will follow an individual training plan under the orders of the club's technical staff,” the club said in a statement.

Gervinho has scored four times in the top flight this season, with a further two in the taking his tally for the campaign to six.

The Ivorian hasn’t featured in Parma’s last four matches in all competitions.