Park Ji-sung and Son Heung-min donate to South Korean victims of coronavirus

The former Man Utd midfielder and Tottenham forward are doing their part to help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in their homeland

Former star Park Ji-sung and attacker Son Heung-min have each donated £65,000 to victims of the coronavirus in .

Over 7,300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Korea, with more than 50 deaths recorded to date, making it one of the worst-affected countries outside mainland , where the outbreak is believed to have originated.

Two of the best South Korean players to have graced the Premier League have made sizeable donations, with Park donating to Childfund Korea and Son to non-profit organisation Good Neighbours International, with the humanitarian group currently on the frontlines of the crisis in Asia.

Ex-United midfielder Park said after contributing to an ongoing relief project: "Although I'm staying in the UK, I'd like to help children who are suffering from the current situation in South Korea due to the severe coronavirus outbreak."

Son returned home to Seoul last month to undergo surgery on a fractured arm, and is not expected to recover in time to return to action for Tottenham before the end of the season.

Upon his arrival back in the United Kingdom, the 27-year-old went into self-isolation at his home in London as a precautionary measure to contain any possible spread of the coronavirus.

Son has matched Park's donation to South Korean victims, with a combined total of £130,000 going towards providing extra "protection" for those at risk of infection.

"I wish that this could help that the virus won't spread further, and especially to help to the people in a vulnerable situation to get help and protection," said Son.

The coronavirus crisis has caused major disruptions to the football calendar in Europe, with the completion of the 2019-20 campaign set to be delayed in several countries.

has already postponed until early April, while La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are all scheduled to play behind closed doors, with UEFA also confirming that a number of last-16 ties will be played behind closed doors.

's second-leg showdown against was staged at an empty Mestalla on Tuesday, with the Italian outfit progressing to the quarter-finals 8-4 on aggregate after winning 4-3 on the night.

Supporters have also been banned from attending 's meeting with at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with vs and Bayern vs set to follow the same protocols next week.