Palace win means Klopp cannot take days off from Liverpool players, says Robertson

Liverpool have an eight-day break before they face West Brom and Andy Robertson is relishing the chance to take some time off

After produced a performance that was “close to perfect” in beating 7-0, Andy Robertson says there is no way manager Jurgen Klopp can take the players’ days off away.

It has been a hectic schedule due to the late start to the season on account of the coronavirus pandemic, but Liverpool showed no signs of fatigue at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

They ran in seven goals, kicked off by Takumi Minamino on three minutes. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino extended the lead before the interval.

Jordan Henderson, Firmino again and two from the bench from Mohamed Salah sealed the impressive win that guarantees the Reds will be top of the Premier League tree at Christmas.

Klopp’s players can recharge the batteries for a few days as they are not in action again until they face at Anfield on December 27, on account of being knocked out of the EFL Cup, and Robertson is looking forward to the break.

“We’ve got the longest break of the season until another game so we will get a couple of days off, which is so important,” Robertson told the club’s official website. “We’ll spend time with the family, spend time with the kids, before Christmas and I’m really looking forward to it.

"There’s no reason to take [the days off] off us after that performance so I’m not even giving him [the manager] that option! I’m looking forward to some family time and then we’ll go full-throttle into the 27th.”

Commenting on the sizzling display in south London, Robertson added: "It was as close to perfect as we can get away from home.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first appearance of the season on Saturday, and Robertson was thrilled to see his team-mate put his injury problems behind him.

“Some fantastic goals and probably the best sight of all was to see Ox back on the pitch because he’s been out for the full part of the season and he looked really sharp,” Robertson said. “So we’ve added an extra body, which is great and we’ve got eight days until the next one so hopefully we might have a couple more back after Christmas.”