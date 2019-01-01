Pahang overtakes Kedah, Felda claimed first win of the season

Only three matches were played on Saturday night with PKNP FC and PJ City FC still left searching for their first win of the 2019 Super League season.

With Johor Darul Ta'zim having set the pace after their win over Selangor on Friday, Kedah failed to respond in kind and were forced to take a 0-0 draw at Darul Aman Stadium against the visiting PKNS FC side. The Red Eagles only had themselves to blame for not getting the win as they held complete control over the match.

Jonathan Bauman and Fernando Rodriguez were both culpable for missing several good chances as The Red Ants showed little going forward. A late red card shown to Renan Alves added insult to injury for Kedah as they will now be missing the burly centre back for the upcoming crucial games against fellow title challengers.

Over at Manjung Munincipal Council Stadium, Pahang easily swept PKNP aside to stroll to a 0-3 win which just about did enough for them to replace Kedah in second place in the table. Both Pahang and Kedah are on 11 points with +8 goals difference but the former has scored more goals than the latter.

Ze Eduardo finally broke his dry spell for Pahang when he struck in the 2nd minute of the game before more goals from Dickson Nwakaeme (50') and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (73') painted a very cheerful picture for The Elephants. To their credit, PKNP did try to put up a fight but found their scoring touch missing.

Meanwhile in the other game played on the night, Nidzam Jamil and Felda United finally found their first win of the new season after they edged fellow club side PJ City FC with a narrow 1-0 triumph at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka.

It was an open game between the two sides but while PJ City were wasteful with their chances, Felda were less so and converted the golden opportunity in the 30th minute as Kei Ikeda scored from the penalty spot after S. Chanturu had been brought down by Aizul Ridzuan.

