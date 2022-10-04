Pacific FC at Forge FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this week as Pacific FC face off with Forge FC in a major clash.
With just a handful of games across the board to go, final places look to be almost locked and loaded - but there's still some play to be had in the top four.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Pacific at Forge date & kick-off time
Game:
Pacific FC at Forge FC
Date:
October 5/6, 2022
Kick-off:
12:00am BST / 7:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Pacific at Forge on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
BT Sport 1
BT Sport App
Pacific squad & team news
With results over the weekend, the news is official - Pacific will be in the Canadian Premier League semi-finals.
But against who and whether they will enjoy home advantage earlier or later is still up for grabs, leaving this as a crucial game.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Irving, Gazdov
Defenders
Mukumbilwa, Haynes, Samake, Dada-Luke, Meilleur-Giguère, Mavila, Đidić
Midfielders
Balde, Polisi, Heard, Young, Dixon, Aparicio, Ricci, Toussaint
Forwards
Bustos, Binate, Daniels, Dos Santos, Habibullah, Brown
Forge squad and team news
With a four-point gap to Atletico above them - and this game in hand - Forge could still claim top spot in the regular season.
It does mean this game is effectively a must-win however, if they want to have a crack at the crown.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henry, Kalongo, Bontis
Defenders
Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu
Midfielders
Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko
Forwards
Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne