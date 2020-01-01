Pa Dibba: Gambia striker breaks Adana Demirspor duck with brace against Balikesirspor

In his first competitive game for the Blue Lightnings, the 32-year-old got a brace and two assists in their comprehensive league triumph

Pa Dibba opened his Adana Demirspor account with two goals and two assists in a Turkish 1st Lig 6-1 away triumph over Balikesirspor on Monday evening.

After completing a loan spell to League One side Shanghai Shenxin, Dibba joined the Blue Lightnings in January 2020.

The 32-year-old’s first goal delivered a sense of relief around the Balıkesir Ataturk Stadium with his sixth-minute strike, where the hosts had struggled to create chances.

Hasan Kilic netted the second goal in the 35th minute before the Gambian assisted Erkan Zengin and Aias Aosman for their goals as Demirspor led 4-0 at half time.

He completed his brace in the 59th minute after profiting from an assist from Volkan Sen, as Sen completed the rout nine minutes later.

Nemanja Anđusic pulled one back for the hosts with 13 minutes left to play, but that proved to be a mere consolation.

Despite the comprehensive win, they remain in relegation waters with 13 points from 18 games.

They welcome Boluspor to the 5 Ocak Stadium on Sunday as they continue their fight against relegation.