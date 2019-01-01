‘Ozil’s future is with Arsenal, end of story' - Gunners star's agent rejects exit talk

The playmaker's representative has rejected speculation linking his client with a move away from north London and says his future belongs at the club

Mesut Ozil’s agent has refuted rumours that the Arsenal star could leave the club and told Goal that his future belongs at the Gunners.

Ozil, 30, has been linked with a move away from north London after being left out by Unai Emery for "tactical" reasons in recent weeks.

He is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury which has kept him out of Arsenal's last two league games against Liverpool and Fulham, though it is unclear whether he would come straight back into Emery's first 11 were he to prove his fitness.

Ozil was named on the bench for the Gunners’ defeat recent to Southampton while he was omitted from the squad altogether for their Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham, though he did return to captain the side against Burnley on December 23 where he notched his second league assist of the season.

Emery has insisted in recent weeks that Arsenal still "need" Ozil, but speculation over his future has continued amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Inter while he was substituted at half-time in their Boxing Day draw with Brighton.

But the German playmaker’s agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut, has revealed that the player remains committed to the Arsenal cause and could even stay beyond his current contract, which runs until 2021.

“I would prefer not to speak publicly about Mesut’s situation, but given the recent speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal, I do feel it is important to provide some clarity so we can end this and focus on football,” he told Goal.

“Mesut signed a new contract last January because he saw his future at Arsenal and nothing has changed in his mind. He wants to stay for the duration of that contract and maybe even longer.

“Mesut is 100 per cent committed to Arsenal Football Club. He loves the club, shares its values and does not want to be anywhere else.

"He is proud to wear the shirt and honoured to represent Arsenal on and off the pitch. He takes his responsibilities - including being selected as one of the captains this season - very seriously and has a great relationship with his team-mates, the staff and fans.”





Ozil scored 37 goals and laid on 66 assists under former manager Arsene Wenger while also contributing to the Gunners winning three FA Cups.

The appointment of Emery as Wenger's successor, though, has seen new tactics deployed and question marks over whether Ozil fits into the Spaniard’s new system.

Sogut, however, insists that his client will do everything to make it work and prove his worth to former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery.

“In the last year, there has been enormous upheaval for everybody at the club and the first half of this season has not been perfect for Mesut.

"He has suffered from injuries and illness, and is working hard to adapt to the different system employed by head coach Unai Emery. This may take time, but Mesut will give everything he has to help make it work and bring success to Arsenal.”

Sogut also rejected suggestions that Ozil’s commitment to Arsenal is solely financially motivated, and says that he represented both player and club when Ozil signed a contract extension last January.



Ozil is the most followed player on social media in the Premier League while his shirt is also the most sold of any Arsenal star. His charitable endeavours are also an example of his value to the club off the pitch, where he was recently named ambassador for the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity.

“People might say I only have Mesut’s best interests at heart, but this is not true. I also represented Arsenal in his contract renewal and in other deals, too.

"This information is publicly available and I am acutely aware of my professional duty on this front. I do want the best for my client, of course, but I want the best for Arsenal as well.

“Mesut has faced criticism and obstacles throughout his career, but he has always responded and behaved in a positive and dignified manner.

"He does not feel the need to speak personally because he is focusing all of his efforts on getting fully fit, improving his form and consistency, and letting his football do the talking.”





Despite injuries and inconsistency over the past few months, Ozil has still created 22 scoring chances for team-mates this season - more than any other Gunners player in the Premier League.

He remains a fans favourite due to his record-breaking assist stats and ability to change games - and Sogut further insists that his future lies at Emirates Stadium.

“Mesut joined Arsenal in 2013 and has therefore been a part of the club for longer than most of the current playing squad and even many members of staff. Over those five-and-a-half years, he has shown total commitment and professionalism.

“He has not spent long periods injured and maintained a high level of performance, as the statistics show. Despite what some may say, he understands the fabric and expectations of the club better than most.

Article continues below

“Unless you are on the inside and privy to what happens on a daily basis, it is best not to speculate. In every journey there are highs and lows, but it is important to consider the bigger picture rather than simply making knee-jerk judgements without proper context.

“The speculation around Mesut’s future has not come from him or us and is unfortunate because the situation is clear: his future is with Arsenal, end of story.”

Ozil could return to action if he can prove his fitness on Saturday as Arsenal travel to face League One side Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup.