Oxlade-Chamberlain signs new Liverpool long-term contract
Liverpool have announced midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a new four-year deal with the Anfield club.
The England international, who joined the club at the 2017 transfer deadline from Arsenal, has now committed his future to the European champions until 2023.
“I’m really, really excited - it’s been in the pipeline for a little while, so it’s nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's official website.
✍️🔴@Alex_OxChambo has signed a new long-term deal with the Reds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xLw0AZlOJs— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2019
