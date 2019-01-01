Oxlade-Chamberlain out until 2020 as Liverpool boss Klopp confirms ligament damage

The England international midfielder was forced off during the Club World Cup final and will not be available for the Reds’ next two fixtures

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is nursing ankle ligament damage, boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed, with the international set to be sidelined until into 2020.

The Reds have two more fixtures to take in before the turn of the calendar year.

A Boxing Day clash with will be followed by a home date with on Sunday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will play no part in those contests after being forced off during a Club World Cup final win over Flamengo.

The 26-year-old midfielder was left on crutches and sporting a protective boot after sitting out the thrilling climax of a 1-0 win which saw Liverpool crowned the best club side on the planet.

Klopp admitted afterwards that the full extent of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury was still to be determined.

He has now revealed that a ligament tweak is to keep an all-action performer out of his immediate plans.

“No news on anyone else, which is good,” Klopp said when asked for a fitness update.

“With Oxlade, you have three ligaments on the ankle and one is damaged.

“I don't know exactly [how long]. It can take a while. No chance for rest of the year that is clear. We have to see how it settles.”

Liverpool will return to domestic action boasting a 10-point lead in the Premier League title race.

Success in , which has complemented and UEFA Super Cup triumphs in 2019, is expected to kick the Reds on towards a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

“We have developed at playing in finals,” Klopp added.

“You get used to the excitement and still doing the right things. We have matured. It is all really good. Apart from that, the boys have developed in a sensational way last couple of years.

“We went there to to achieve something special, we did that, it felt brilliant. Went home, had a proper sleep and now we prepare for Leicester.”

The Foxes remain the closest challengers to Liverpool at present, but did come unstuck against last time out.

The defending champions are now 11 points off the pace and refusing to throw in the towel, despite having played a game more than Klopp’s side.

The Reds boss expects all of the chasing pack to keep clinging to title dreams, with his troops not about to rest on their laurels.

Quizzed on claims that the race is already over, Klopp said: “People in this part of the world can talk about what they want, we are not fussed by that Things aren't over.

“We are not here because we haven't taken each game 100% serious. We are pretty good at shutting the doors around us that isn't interesting.”