'Outstanding' Declan Rice gave Arsenal momentum when we needed it, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta hailed Declan Rice for his "outstanding" performance in Arsenal's win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Rice handed Arsenal the lead with a late goal

Arteta hailed Rice for his contribution

Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Rice scored a late goal to put Arsenal in front against Manchester United before Gabriel Jesus netted a third to seal the fate of the game. After a memorable win over the Red Devils, Arsenal manager Arteta hailed Rice for his contribution to the team's victory and was happy to see his side stage a comeback after going a goal down.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Gunners boss said after the match: "He was outstanding, but the whole team was as well. Rice gave us the momentum in the moments the team needed it. It is a beautiful thing how these turn around and we won the game. We have been so dominant. Against Fulham, it was a similar story. The team deserves more. When I see a team with that will to win, the eagerness to go and go, it is beautiful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English midfielder scored his maiden goal for the Gunners on Sunday since joining them in the summer from West Ham for a club record transfer fee of £105 million ($137m).

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Rice will be next seen in action for the England national team when the Three Lions take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on September 9.