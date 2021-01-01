Oussama Abdeldjelil’s hat-trick propels US Boulogne past Lambresienne in French Cup

The former Algeria U23 international found the net thrice on his debut for Laurent Guyot’s men in Tuesday’s win over the non-league side

Oussama Abdeldjelil scored a hat-trick on his debut as US Boulogne swept aside Lambresienne 5-0 in Tuesday’s French Cup Eight Round encounter.

The 27-year-old goal-getter joined the French third division outfit from Algeria Ligue Professionnelle 1 side USM Alger a few weeks ago as manager Laurent Guyot looked to strengthen his attack in their promotion chase.

However, in his maiden appearance for the Stade de la Liberation outfit, the Algerian showed signs of what the club should expect from him by finding the target on three occasions.

With just five minutes after kick-off, counter, Abdeldjelil handed them the lead after beating goalkeeper Remy Dhelemme from close range.

As the hosts continued to dominate, they raced to a two-goal lead in the 38th minute through Congolese midfielder Herman Moussaki – who is on loan from Caen.

Despite pouring attacks, Boulogne could not add to their goal tally as they went into the half-time break with a comfortable two-goal lead.

Seven minutes into the second-half, Abdeldjelil got his second of the evening after capitalising on some lethargic defending from the non-league side.

In the 63rd minute, another goal followed and again it was the former Algeria U23 striker who got past Dhelemme for his third strike of the day.

Five minutes from full-time, Moroccan forward Said Idazza came off from the bench to complete the rout with the fifth goal.

Thanks to this result, Lambresienne have crashed out of the annual football competition while Boulogne are through to the Round of 32. They will know their foes when the draw is held on February 21.

Alongside Abdeldjelil, Cameroonian defender James Eto'o, Gabon's Anthony Oyono and Morocco's Rayan Frikeche were in action from start to finish.

Unbeaten in their last two fixtures across all competitions, US Boulogne would be hoping to extend their winning streak to three when they take on Bourg-en-Bresse in Saturday's Championnat National encounter.

Having accrued 18 points from 19 games in the 2020-21 campaign, they occupy the 16th spot on the log.

Abdeldjelil has enjoyed a nomadic career - featuring for Frejus, Tarbes, Lyon-Duchere, JS Kablie, Saint-Priest, Tadjenanet, Dijon ll, Cholet, Red Star, Paris FC in a nine-year professional career.