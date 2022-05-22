Ouma salvages point for AIK Fotboll in Allsvenskan match against Sirius

Kenya international Eric Ouma scored to help AIK Fotboll get a point in a 2-2 draw with Sirius in the Allsvenskan game staged at the Friends Arena Stadium in Solna on Saturday.

The Gnaw, who are top of the table, had come into the Saturday's Swedish top-tier match hoping to maximise on homeground advantasge against their opponents.

However, it was not the case as the Blue-Black started the game on a high, pushing forward from the first whistle, but in the sixth minute they were forced to make a change when Tim Bjorkstrom was forced out with an injury and Isak Ssewankambo took his position.

It mattered little as the visitors took a lead in the 22nd minute when Adam Hellborg managed to set up Christian Kouakou for an opener.

The goal was a motivation for the away fans who increased their voice, inspiring the players to continue giving their best.

In the 39th minute, they were rewarded with a second goal. This time around, it was Patrik Karlsson who converted a Moustafa Zeidan assist.

The second goal was a wake-up call for the hosts who upped their tempo hoping to get the ball in the back of the net and reduce the deficit.

Two minutes before the half-time break, a good move ended with the ball played to Axel Bjornstrom who did not hesitate to feed Jordan Larsson who was in a good position. The latter took the chance well to give his team a lifeline.

In the second minute of added time, Bilal Hussein crossed the ball into the danger zone, and Ouma managed to get onto it to ensure the teams went to the break tied 2-2.

Neither of the two teams could get the third goal and the spoils were shared.

Kenya fans had hoped to see Collins Shichenje, who was recently unveiled by the club, take part in the game but it was not the case. The former AFC Leopards player was not included in the matchday squad.