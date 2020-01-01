Osimhen out as Koulibaly headlines Napoli squad for Real Sociedad

Despite returning to training, the Nigeria international will play no part when the Blues take on the Whites and Blues on Thursday evening

Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of ’s clash with on Thursday evening.

The 21-year-old suffered a shoulder dislocation during ’s 4-4 qualifier against Sierra Leone and subsequently missed the Blues’ last five encounters against , Rijeka, AS , AZ Alkmaar and Crotone.

However, the former man has been undergoing physiotherapy since returning to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and on Monday, he trained alone as Gennaro Gattuso’s men stepped up their preparations.

More teams

“Victor Osimhen worked on the pitch, in the gym and had physiotherapy,” read a statement from the club website.

“The squad was split into two groups for the session, with those who started Sunday’s game at the Stadio Ezio Scida doing recovery work in the gym.

“The remainder of the squad began with a warm-up and some passing drills, then focused on tactics, technique, building play and shooting, before finishing with a mini-match and a gym circuit.”

Nevertheless, he did not make the cut for the crucial game against Imanol Alguacil’s side. international Kalidou Koulibaly and 's Faouzi Ghoulam are part of the 20-man squad that has loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko, David Ospina and Lorenzo Insigne.

With 10 points from five games, the outfit lead Group F and a draw could cost them a place in the next round provided Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar defeat ’s HNK Rijeka at the Stadion Rujevica.

After an impressive spell with Lille, Osimhen was snapped up by Napoli for a club-record fee of €80 million. He has since scored two goals for the team across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign.

Article continues below

In the first leg that ended in favour of the Italians, the Nigeria international was shown a red card by referee Craig Pawson in the third minute of added time for a second caution.

After replacing Andrea Petagna a minute after the hour mark, he was first cautioned in the 81st minute before he was given his marching orders 12 minutes later after elbowing Robin Le Normand while trying to control David Ospina’s goal kick.





SQUAD IN FULL

Meret, Ospina, Contini, Di Lorenzo, Ghoulam, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Manolas, Mario Rui, Demme, Elmas, Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski, Bakayoko, Lozano, Mertens, Petagna, Politano, Insigne.