Osimhen ends away goal drought in Lille’s defeat to Valencia

The Nigeria international scored his second goal in the elite European tournament as the Great Danes suffered a heavy defeat against the Mates

Victor Osimhen ended his poor away goal record in ’s 4-1 defeat against at Estadio de Mestalla on Tuesday night.

The international had failed to find the back of the net in his last seven outings outside Stade Pierre-Mauroy before halting the drought against the Mates.

In contrast, the forward has been in a terrific form at home, scoring seven goals across all competitions.

Osimhen brilliantly beat goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen in a one-on-one situation in the 25th minute to score his ninth goal of the season before Daniel Parejo drew the hosts level from the penalty spot.

Late strikes from Central African Republic international Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ferran Torres, as well as an own goal from Adama Soumaoro, condemned the Great Danes to defeat at Estadio de Mestalla.

The 20-year-old featured throughout the encounter along with Senegalese Boubakary Soumare while Ivorian Jonathan Bamba replaced Soumaoro in the 89th minute.

The loss ensured Christophe Galtier’s men remain at the bottom of Group H with one point from four games.

Osimhen will hope to maintain the goalscoring form when Lille host Metz in their next league game on Saturday.