'Osimhen can be the new Drogba' - Lille's latest star can light up Ligue 1, says former team-mate

The 21-year-old Nigeria star has enjoyed a superb debut campaign in France and is already attracting the attention of Europe's biggest clubs

Victor Osimhen can be ’s next Didier Drogba, according to former team-mate Nicolas Penneteau.

The 21-year-old Nigerian has lit up French football with this season, scoring 18 goals and finding himself linked with the likes of , and .

After a slow start to his career, Drogba’s last season in Ligue 1 brought 32 goals in all competitions before he moved to , and goalkeeper Penneteau – who played with Osimhen at Charleroi - thinks the youngster has similar quality.

More teams

“He doesn’t surprise me,” Penneteau told BFM with RMC Sport.

“When we discovered him, when he first arrived, two clubs refused to sign him because of small physical problems.

“From the first training sessions we saw that he was a player of different class. I said it when he moved to Lille but for me, he might be the next Drogba in the French league.”

While Lille struggled in the , finishing bottom of their group with just one point, Osimhen adapted well with goals against Chelsea and .

It has been a rapid rise since joining from Charleroi last year, but Penneteau believes he has everything he needs to continue his ascent.

“If he stays at least another two seasons, he will score goal after goal,” he added.

“He has all the qualities of a modern striker.

“He is fast, he jumps high, he is strong in duels, good on the ball, he can play deep.

“He will get rid of his little imperfections as he plays. He is a phenomenon.”

Osimhen started his career at the Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos, , before being scouted and signed by side .

Article continues below

He made 12 appearances in the German top flight before being sent on loan to with Charleroi, who eventually opted to sign him on a permanent deal.

Twenty goals in 36 games in the 2018-19 campaign was enough to tempt Lille into signing him following the departure of their previous star man, Nicolas Pepe, to .

Now, it seems likely that Lille’s newest prodigy could also be set for a move to the Premier League in the coming years.